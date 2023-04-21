Improvement efforts continue within the Historic Sunken Gardens
ATASCADERO, Calif – Atascadero’s historic Sunken Gardens is getting a new viewing sidewalk, as construction around the perimeter of the the Wrestling Bacchantes Sculpture has begun.
Upon completion, the sidewalk will provide better viewing and ADA accessibility for community members to enjoy the sculpture and other park amenities.
Other restoration efforts, include the recent installation of a brick facade and marble tiles around the base and planned landscaping.