Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
today at 10:58 am
Published 11:15 am

Improvement efforts continue within the Historic Sunken Gardens

City of Atascadero

ATASCADERO, Calif – Atascadero’s historic Sunken Gardens is getting a new viewing sidewalk, as construction around the perimeter of the the Wrestling Bacchantes Sculpture has begun.

Upon completion, the sidewalk will provide better viewing and ADA accessibility for community members to enjoy the sculpture and other park amenities.

Other restoration efforts, include the recent installation of a brick facade and marble tiles around the base and planned landscaping.  

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
atascadero
construction
KEYT
slo county

Jump to comments ↓

Joey Vergilis

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content