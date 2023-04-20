Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
today at 9:56 am
Published 10:20 am

Pismo Beach Tourists visit the Central Coast on the hottest week of the year

Christina Rodriguez

PISMO BEACH, Calif. -- Tourists visit the Central Coast this week on the hottest week of the year and Pismo Beach Businesses feel the turnout.

This year has seen a lot of winter elements, from record-breaking rainfall to snow.

The sun is finally coming out, making this week the hottest week we have seen so far on the Central Coast, bringing in back the normal 70-degree weather most people are used to.

Some Pismo Beach businesses say the weather has not stopped tourists from keeping them busy the first quarter of the year.

