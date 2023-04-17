Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Wine 4 Paws raising money for homeless pets

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Wine 4 Paws announced it will return on Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23, for its 15th annual fundraiser.

Each year the fundraiser donates to Woods Humane Society to help animals find shelter.

Over 75 local businesses team up Wine 4 Paws to make this happen.

The businesses donate a portion of their wine sales to the fundraiser every year.

Last year they raised $75,000 for Woods Humane Society, and this year they want to beat that record.

Wine 4 Paws Founder and Director Sarah Tomasetti said, “Now that in-person events are back in full swing, we are hoping to see even more of our loyal wine enthusiasts and animal lovers come out to support us!”

"After 15 years of watching this incredible community come together to make a huge impact for animals in one weekend of fun, I am thrilled to see the event grow, welcome new wineries and businesses to the cause, and, hopefully, raise even more money for dogs and cats on the Central Coast," she said.

For a map of participating wineries and restaurants, click here.

