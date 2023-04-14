Admitted students day at Cal Poly brings families from all over the country to the Central Coast

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Major crowds filled the university plaza in San Luis Obispo accepted students toured the campus.

The resource fair helped students learn about housing and school programs.

Parents shared just how proud they are of their students.

"Well, really proud of our daughter. She worked hard to get here at Cal Poly, a hard school to get into. So we're proud that she's here with everybody else that worked hard to get here. It was a lot of work coming, and it's just a great day to be here," said Brian Wilder a parent.

The weekend-long open house gives students a preview of what to expect this fall.

And the chance to meet each other for the very first time.

Cal Poly received a record-high seventy-three-thousand applications this year and about twenty-nine percent of students get accepted.

Work hard there's a lot of stuff going on and also have fun because it's really the best time of your life. A lot of opportunity, a lot of time to have fun. Living on the Central Coast, it's a beautiful place there's a lot to do," said Brian Wilder.