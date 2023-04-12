San Luis Obispo County is addressing mental health and addiction through public galleries

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- Mental wellness and substance use awareness galleries are set up at libraries in Atascadero, Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo.

Displays are in English and Spanish.

The free public exhibits aim to inform people about topics like addiction, overdose prevention and stress management.

The informative galleries also showcase local resources.

“We all can use the information and tools available at the awareness gallery to better take care of our mental health and mental wellness even if we don't have a diagnose mental illness disorder," said Caroline Schmidt with the San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health Department.

Free self-care kits are available at the downtown San Luis Obispo Library.

Displays will last through April 30th.