San Luis Obispo County
April 9, 2023 7:26 pm
Tourists travel across Southern California to celebrate Easter Sunday in Pismo Beach

PISMO BEACH, Calif. -- Tourists traveled across Southern California to celebrate Easter Sunday at the Dolphin Bay Resort and Spa in Pismo Beach today.

Couple Alvin and Sondra Blades from Phillips Ranch, California say this is the first time in Pismo Beach and they love it.

They actually might consider retiring on the Central Coast.

This weekend like many other families they reunited with family at the Dolphin Bay Resort and Spa in Pismo Beach where the hotel hosted an Easter Brunch.

The Blades say Easter is a religious tradition where they practice their faith, build family memories and begin a new year of their lives.

