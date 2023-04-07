Skip to Content
South County Warming Center closed for season

5 CITIES HOMELESS COALITION

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - As the weather continues to warm and storms become infrequent, the South County Warming Center is now closed as of April 1.

This closure will remain in affect until next Fall, with exceptions being made for unprecedented severe weather events in order to shelter vulnerable populations.

The search for a new Warming Center location for Fall is currently underway, and will be secured before the return of colder weather later this year.

Additional details on the Warming Center for the 2023-2024 season will be provided as they become available.

The Five Cities Homeless Coalition would like to thank the community for making the Warming Center possible through donations, volunteer work, and the "gift of hope."

