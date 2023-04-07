Four arrested in San Luis Obispo narcotics investigation

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Deputies arrested four people in connection to a narcotics investigation on Wednesday, April 5, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office Special Operations Unit said it was conducting surveillance at the Budget Inn Motel in the 1000 block of Olive Street in San Luis Obispo.

Detectives observed four people park their vehicle and enter the Budget Inn Motel. Two of the people entering the motel were identified as being on probation and having active probation violation warrants.

Detectives contacted the subjects and searched their motel room and vehicle.

According to a police report, after searching the suspects vehicle and motel room, detectives confiscated approximately 1.3 pounds of methamphetamine, 3.4 ounces of fentanyl, and a loaded glock style ghost handgun.

Sheriff's deputies arrested and booked the four people involved into the County Jail.