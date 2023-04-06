Downtown SLO holds annual Bunny Trail at San Luis Obispo farmers market

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- The trail leads children through thirty downtown businesses to collect holiday treats.

Treat bags and trail maps are available at the corner of Chorro and Higuera Street.

This trail is apart of the weekly farmers market that features five blocks of one hundred local vendors for food, shopping, live entertainment and more.

Staff say the event is free, family-friendly and open to the public.

The Bunny Trail is open until 8 pm tonight.