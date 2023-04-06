Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
today at 7:31 pm
Published 7:39 pm

Downtown SLO holds annual Bunny Trail at San Luis Obispo farmers market

Tony Almanza / KEYT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- The trail leads children through thirty downtown businesses to collect holiday treats.

Treat bags and trail maps are available at the corner of Chorro and Higuera Street.

This trail is apart of the weekly farmers market that features five blocks of one hundred local vendors for food, shopping, live entertainment and more.

Staff say the event is free, family-friendly and open to the public.

The Bunny Trail is open until 8 pm tonight.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
Author Profile Photo

Tony Almanza

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content