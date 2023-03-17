SLO Sheriff’s recover over $6k of narcotics and arrest two in search of Grover Beach home

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– San Luis Obispo Sheriff's seized approximately $6,700 worth of narcotics in a search and seizure at a home in the 1100 block of Grand Ave Thursday in Grover Beach.

Deputies recovered 163 grams of methamphetamine, 158 grams of fentanyl, two Glock style ghost handguns, a UZI fully automatic machine gun and a 12-gauge shotgun in the search of the Grover Beach residence.

Two Grover Beach residents were arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a machine gun, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession for sale of a controlled substance, and selling controlled substances within 1000 feet of a school.

Grover Beach Elementary School is within 500 feet of the home.

The man and woman now sit in the SLO County Jail with a bail of $250,000.