Crowds fill Downtown SLO on St. Patrick’s Day

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- Crowds filled downtown San Luis Obispo on St. Patrick's Day.

Businesses in downtown SLO are having good luck this St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

McCarthy's Irish Pub struck gold as their business has been booming since doors opened at 6am on Friday morning.

"St Patrick's Day, its always, either first or second day of the year this and graduation are the two biggest days of the year and all of downtown San Luis Obispo" said McCarthy's Irish Pub Owner Bill Hales.

People have been celebrating St. Patrick’s Day early in the morning.

Others say a day like today is also a chance to catch up with friends.

“I've been seeing people I haven't seen all year. It's just a really good connection. And especially St Paddy's Day is a good way to do it," said Victor Vacanti.

