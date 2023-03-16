Caltrans to begin government funded street improvement construction on highway 1 at the end of March

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Caltrans announced it is set to begin construction on a $13 million government funded road improvement project on highway 1 in SLO at the end of March.

The project aims to resurface seven miles of road from highway 1010 interchange at State Route 1 and Mattie Road in Pismo Beach ontinuing south through Pismo Beach, Grover Beach and Oceano to just south of Valley Road near Gracia Way.

“This project will enhance safety and provide a better experience for all travelers, including pedestrians and bicyclists along this stretch of road,” said Caltrans District 5 Director, Scott Eades.

The project aims to include new concrete retaining walls, bridge rehabilitation and safety improvements, new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant curb ramps, and new traffic and lighting systems which include the intersection of SR 1 and Pier Avenue.

Construction will cause overnight shoulder and lane closures and delays up to 20 minutes for commuters, while highway 1 will experience a full three-month closure from Gracia Way to Valley Road in Oceano.

For more information follow Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.