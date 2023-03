PASO ROBLES, Calif.– The California Mid-State Fair announced Tim McGraw will make his eighth return to the Mid-State Fair stage on July 19.

Tickets to see McGraw perform in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center go on sale Friday at https://www.midstatefair.com/.

The CA Mid-State Fair runs from July 19 to July 30 with the theme "Shake, Rattle, & Roll".