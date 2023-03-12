Oceano and Arroyo Grande residents react to the aftermath storm conditions

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. -- Oceano received an evacuation order due to the storm this weekend and now the city of Arroyo Grande declares a local emergency.

Some residents of Arroyo Grande and Oceano said they are ready to move past the rain, while others said the rain is necessary for California.

Oceano resident Swade Judd said The North side Oceano Campsite flooded since Friday's storm.

"They had the highway patrol blocking off the road for people couldn't go through there because it was so flooded. So they had you couldn't walk across there," said Judd.

Judd said he was out of town for the January storm but heard from family members conditions were much worse.

“This evacuation, I didn't feel it was like really scary to leave. So I just stayed. But now we've just been enjoying the rain and the location, so it hasn't been too bad this time," said Judd.

Jiavanni Flores from Arroyo Grande said this weather has been unpredictable.

“We get teased with, like, seven days of sun. And then it goes away and it's like we're having a storm every two weeks now. It’s weird weather," said Flores.

Flores said the current winter conditions are bringing her mental health down.

“I want the sun back. I missed the sun. The weather's affecting my mood. I feel really down and drained. I want the sun to lighten up my mood," said Flores.

Pieter Neethling from Oceano says people need to continue to work on their physical health in the midst of the wet conditions.

“Make sure that you still prioritize your physical health even if you can't go outside and do the height like yourself," said Neethling.