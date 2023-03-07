Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Watsonville man arrested following CHP chase across Paso Robles and SLO county

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– A driver was arrested for reckless driving and a potential DUI following a chase with California Highway Patrol through Atascadero into San Luis Obispo county Tuesday afternoon.

CHP reported initial calls of a reckless driver with a flat tire on HWY 101 south at San Anselmo Road in Paso Robles around 3:20 p.m. Upon an attempt to perform a traffic stop, the driver evaded CHP officers continuing the pursuit into SLO county before a spike strip stopped the chase.

The chase ended on HWY 101 south near Broad Street and the driver arrested for evading and a potential DUI.

