San Luis Obispo County
NRC grants exemption for PG&E to continue operating Diablo Canyon Power Plant 

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission granted an exemption for expired licensing for Pacific Gas and Electric Company to continue operating Diablo Canyon Power Plant. 

The exemption will continue the state’s and utility’s efforts to extend the plant operation for up to 20 years. 

Unit 1 license expires Nov. 2, 2024, and Unit 2 license expires Aug. 26, 2025. 

San Luis Obispo’s Mothers for Peace opposes the plant operation and says the NRC caved into politicians. 

The NRC came days after the California Energy Commission approved the plan by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration, state legislature, and PG&E to extend operation. 

The commission says Diablo Canyon prevents energy supply shortages during extreme weather events. 

Opposing groups say the operation will continue without adequate review and license renewal. 

Christina Rodriguez

