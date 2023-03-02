Mayor Steven Martin releases statement regarding recent absence

PASO ROBLES, Calif.– Paso Robles Mayor Steven Martin explains his recent absence at two city council meetings is due to a medical health diagnosis and will be stepping away for a brief time.

In a provided statement, the city assures the Mayor has a favorable prognosis and hopes to make a full return to work in the early spring.

Mayor Pro-tempore John Hamon will govern in Mayor Martin's absence.

Read the full statement from the City of Paso Robles below.