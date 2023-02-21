Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo City Council meeting to discuss increasing the cost of public parking in downtown SLO

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- City officials hope raising the price to park will promote bike riding, walking, and the use of public transit.

The city aims to lower motor vehicle use by 2035.

Locals who work in San Luis Obispo this will effect them.

“I personally don't like it. I work downtown, so if you get off late and you have to pay, it's not a great feeling after just working," said Cole McCreary.

We'll bring you an update of the meeting tonight at eleven.

