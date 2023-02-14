Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
today at 7:37 pm
Published 7:51 pm

People on the Central Coast are finishing off their Valentines Day at Pismo Beach

Tony Almanza / KEYT

PISMO BEACH, Calif.- High winds did not stop couples and friends from strolling around Pismo Plaza.

People we spoke with traveled from Northern California to visit restaurants in Pismo.

One couple is spending their anniversary at the beach tonight. They send valentines day at Pismo every year.
“Just relaxing. Just able to kind of check out a life for a little bit and just very low key. We love the ocean,” said Jen Gold, visiting from Sacramento.
Back home, the city is kind of hectic, you know, day to day work. So it's nice to just forget about everything and come out here," said Dwayne Gold, Visiting from Sacramento.

Beachgoers say they prefer strong wind over heavy rainfall.

