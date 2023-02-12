Skip to Content
SLO Elks Lodge hosts a Super Bowl feast for the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The non-profit organization "Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. High School Memorial Scholarship Fund" is hosting a Super Bowl feast at the San Luis Obispo Elks Lodge to raise money for local students.

For only $15 dollars you can receive a homecooked meal of barbecue chicken, baked beans, potato salad, and garlic bread.

The fund has helped over 600 college-bound students from San Luis Obispo high schools receive scholarships since 1968.

The event will go from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. today.

