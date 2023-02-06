Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
California Mid-State fair has opened applications for music acts

California Mid-State Fair

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The California Mid-Sate Fair is now accepting online applications for singers and bands who wish to perform on one of the multiple stages during the fair running from Jul. 19 to Jul. 30.

The 2023 Mid-State Fair has the theme of "Shake, Rattle & Roll" and is looking to book music acts of any genre with an emphasis on country, rock, pop and soul performers.

Ready to make some music? Visit the applications page for the fair here.

The deadline for performer applications is Mar. 31. If your act is selected, you will be notified by email no later than Friday, Apr. 7.

Just interested in learning more about the 2023 California Mid-State Fair? Visit their website here.

