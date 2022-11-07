Rain hits Central and South Coasts, CAL FIRE discuss what this means for fire season

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – As rain impacts the Central and South Coast communities, CAL FIRE in San Luis Obispo County discusses what this means for the department and fire season in the area.

"The current precipitation over the state is a welcomed relief," said CAL FIRE SLO County spokesperson Adan Orozco. "However, several sustained rain events and snowpack would be more beneficial."

Orozco says fire personnel with the department continue to be ready as fire season is year-round for the Central and South Coast and throughout California.