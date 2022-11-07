Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
today at 12:04 pm
Published 12:02 pm

Rain hits Central and South Coasts, CAL FIRE discuss what this means for fire season

KEYT

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – As rain impacts the Central and South Coast communities, CAL FIRE in San Luis Obispo County discusses what this means for the department and fire season in the area.

"The current precipitation over the state is a welcomed relief," said CAL FIRE SLO County spokesperson Adan Orozco. "However, several sustained rain events and snowpack would be more beneficial."

Orozco says fire personnel with the department continue to be ready as fire season is year-round for the Central and South Coast and throughout California.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
KEYT
rain
san luis obispo county
Author Profile Photo

Karen Cruz-Orduña

Karen Cruz-Orduña is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Karen, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content