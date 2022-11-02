SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- Woods Humane Society is waiving the cost for adoption fees for senior pets in the month of November.

November is adopt a senior pet month. Woods Humane is waiving the fee for any pets that are 7 years or older.

The animal shelter says there are benefits in adopting a senior pet, because a lot of times they are coming from homes so they have a little bit more experience with families compared to a puppy or kitten.

The animal shelter also says now is the best time to adopt because shelters across the country are overcrowded.

Both Woods Humane Society locations in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero are waiving the fee prices for adoption that are normally $65-$100 for a senior animal.