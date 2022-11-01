Halloween shooting left one 15-year-old injured in Shandon

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A shooting on Halloween left one 15-year-old boy injured in the 200-block of Camatti St in Shandon, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies said they responded to reports of shots fired around 10 p.m., and found the teenager had a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The boy was alert and talking as deputies provided him with first aid and had him airlifted to a local hospital, where officials said he was listed in stable condition.

Detectives said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident, and they are investigating to determine if the incident was gang related.

The sheriff's office said there was no description of a shooter available at this time, but if anyone in the Shandon area has information, they are asked to contact Sheriff's Detectives at 805-781-4500.

This shooting is still under investigation, no further information has yet been provided.