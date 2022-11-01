Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 12:31 pm

Halloween shooting left one 15-year-old injured in Shandon

MGN Online

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A shooting on Halloween left one 15-year-old boy injured in the 200-block of Camatti St in Shandon, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies said they responded to reports of shots fired around 10 p.m., and found the teenager had a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The boy was alert and talking as deputies provided him with first aid and had him airlifted to a local hospital, where officials said he was listed in stable condition.

Detectives said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident, and they are investigating to determine if the incident was gang related.

The sheriff's office said there was no description of a shooter available at this time, but if anyone in the Shandon area has information, they are asked to contact Sheriff's Detectives at 805-781-4500.

This shooting is still under investigation, no further information has yet been provided.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
Halloween
KEYT
shandon
shooting
Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content