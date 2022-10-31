PG&E takes legal step to renew Diablo Canyon Power Plant

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– PG&E filed a motion with the U.S Nuclear Regulatory Commission to renew the operating license of Diablo Canyon Power Plant past 2025 Monday to support the safe transition to clean energy.

PG&E is attempting to reverse course of the closure of the power plant highlighting the need of its services between taking greenhouse gas emissions and bringing clean energy online.

Senior Vice President and Chief Nuclear Office Paula Gerfen expressed the change in PG&E attitudes coincide with change in California state law.

“We are proud of the role Diablo Canyon plays in providing safe, reliable, low-cost and carbon-free energy to our customers and Californians. This request to renew our licenses is another step to help California reliably achieve its bold decarbonization goals. We will help deliver on those goals while continuing to run one of the top performing plants in the country.”