San Luis Obispo County
October 24, 2022 6:56 pm
PG&E conducts helicopter patrols for wildfire safety in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will conduct safety aerial patrols in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties beginning in October. The helicopter patrols are part of the company’s Vegetation Management Program to detect dead or dying trees that are at risk of starting a wildfire. 

Helicopters will depart from Paso Robles Municipal Airport and may last until November. PG&E is using helicopters to inspect the trees along transmission lines within High Fire-Threat Districts.

“Helicopter patrols allow our crews to identify hazard trees that could pose a safety risk, just one of the many ways PG&E is working to manage trees and other vegetation located near power lines,” said Chris Long, Vegetation Program Manager for the Los Padres region, which includes San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. 

Patrols began October 13th and will continue along several electric transmission lines located in the following areas: 

• Morro Bay, Templeton, Cayucos, Atascadero, San Miguel, San Luis Obispo, Oceano, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Sisquoc, and Santa Maria, including rural areas of eastern San Luis Obispo County. 

 

Christina Rodriguez

