San Luis Obispo County Public Health receives over $290k to improve traffic safety programs

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – County Public Health announced Thursday that it received two grants totaling $292,768 for programs aimed at preventing deaths and injuries on local roadways.

Public health said that the grants, which came from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS), will fund best practice strategies to address child passenger safety as well as pedestrian and bicycle safety.

"Every bicyclist and pedestrian should feel safe walking or riding," said OTS Director Barbara Rooney. "Pedestrians and bicyclists do not have the same protections as drivers and passengers. Drivers should slow down and drive like their closest family member or friend is walking or biking."

Dr. Penny Borenstein, county health officer, said "The OTS grants will allow us to continue providing education and outreach on the importance of child safety seats, pedestrian safety and bicycle safety with a focus on reaching elementary school children, young adults, parents, and older adults."

The county said that bicycle and pedestrian safety programs supported by this funding include:

Walking field trips that educate youth and older adults on safe walking habits

Bicycle helmet inspections/fittings and distributions to those in need

Community and school education presentations on safe habits when biking and walking

Partnerships with health care providers and senior centers to promote pedestrian safety measures to older community members

Pop-up events at Cal Poly to promote the importance of visibility on roads, including education about safety equipment (reflective armbands/leg bands, bicycle headlights/taillights and more) with this equipment provided at no-cost

County officials also said that car seat safety outreach supported by this funding includes:

Child safety seat inspection events and education classes

Child Passenger Safety Technician (CPST) training and recertification courses

Child safety seat distribution at no cost for families in need (by referral)

