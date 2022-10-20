Ampsurf’s annual event for veterans kicked off in Pismo Beach

PISMO BEACH, Calif.- Veterans traveled from across the country for this years AmpSurf event.

The veterans will spend the weekend surfing, kayaking, learning archery and more. Some veterans have been a part of AmpSurf for years.

“Amp Surf totally welcomed me. The whole town came in and really made me feel at home and loved and supported out there in the water that when I got the opportunity ten years later to come back and do the same thing with this organization, my hand up was like I was like a kindergarten again," said Melissa Gonzalez a veteran.

“Our whole premise of Amp surf is to get people that are living disabilities and veterans and first responders to focus on their abilities and other disabilities. And so surfing is a great venue for that.”

the veterans will spend the weekend surfing, kayaking, learning archery and more," said AmpSurf President & Founder Dana Cummings.

Any veteran is welcomed to be a part of AmpSurf.

“We might not have the warm water you say but you totally forget about the cold and you're in in a suit that you're having so much happiness and your endorphins are going that it's amazing," said Melissa Gonzalez.

AmpSurf says they are always looking for volunteers to help with the program.

“Tons of opportunities to get involved. It's just it's just how much some people want to get involved. We can, we can we can definitely use the help. And then if people can't help those volunteers, they can always support you know, it takes a lot to make this all happen. And we understand that not everyone can come out and help with the beach or, or help behind the scenes of if they can help financially. It's it's always welcome and always much appreciated," said Dana Cummings.

The veterans will experience what amp surf calls the "healing power" of the ocean. This event will run through Monday.