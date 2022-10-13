San Luis Obispo Police Department receives grant to increase road safety

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department was awarded a $122,000 grant to curb unsafe driving behaviors and increase road safety.

“This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community,” said Sgt. Jeff Booth. “Our intent is to stop the most unlawful and dangerous behaviors that put people at risk and create an environment where everyone feels safe traveling."

The grant will help the department increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs in order to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads.

The grant will also provide additional programs and resources, including DUI checkpoints and patrols focused on stopping suspected impaired drivers, high visibility distracted driving enforcement operations, and enforcement operations focused on the most dangerous driving behaviors and violations that cause crashes, among other programs.

Funding was provided by a California Office of Traffic Safety grant and will run through September 2023.