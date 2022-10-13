Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 10:40 am

San Luis Obispo Police Department receives grant to increase road safety

Evan Vega / KEYT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department was awarded a $122,000 grant to curb unsafe driving behaviors and increase road safety.

“This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community,” said Sgt. Jeff Booth. “Our intent is to stop the most unlawful and dangerous behaviors that put people at risk and create an environment where everyone feels safe traveling."

The grant will help the department increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs in order to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads.

The grant will also provide additional programs and resources, including DUI checkpoints and patrols focused on stopping suspected impaired drivers, high visibility distracted driving enforcement operations, and enforcement operations focused on the most dangerous driving behaviors and violations that cause crashes, among other programs.

Funding was provided by a California Office of Traffic Safety grant and will run through September 2023.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
KEYT
san luis obispo
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content