Atascadero celebrates pavement rehabilitation sewer main replacement projects completion with ribbon cutting

ATASCADERO, Calif. – The city of Atascadero recently celebrated the completion of the F-14 Pavement Rehabilitation Project and the Traffic Way Sewer Main Replacement Project with official ribbon cuttings.

The 2022 F-14 Pavement Rehabilitation Project rehabilitated 3.3 miles of roadways, including Ardilla Road north of Balboa Road, Balboa Road from San Fernando Road to Santa Ana Road, Cebada Road, Cenegal Road from Laurel Road to the original western limit, and Corriente Road between San Fernando Road and Santa Ana Road.

Crews laid asphalt overlays and made minor drainage enhancements to extend the life of the newly replaced roadway. The whole project cost around $3.5 million.

The Traffic Way Sewer Replacement Project replaced over one mile of undersized sewer main pipe with larger pipe beneath Traffic Way between Bajada Avenue and San Jacinto Avenue.

"This segment of sewer main generally conveys all wastewater flows originating from city-sewered parcels north of Traffic Way, so it was important that the new gravity main be sized to accommodate both existing and future projected wastewater flows," city officials said.

The total project cost was around $3.75 million.

Both projects significantly impacted traffic over the past year, and the city thanked motorists and residents for their patience during construction.

For more information on the city's street projects, click here.