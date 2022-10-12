Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
San Luis Obispo Police celebrate National Walk and Roll to School Day

San Luis Obispo Police Department

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo Police officers greeted local students on Wednesday morning to show their support for National Walk and Roll to School Day.

Walk and Roll to School Day is celebrated every year in order to highlight the benefits of exercise and give students the opportunity to practice pedestrian and road safety.

“Walking to school is a great way to exercise on a daily basis and feel comfortable getting to and from school safely,” San Luis Obispo Police Department Sgt. Jeff Booth said. “We hope this is a fun, rewarding experience for students and members of the community that shows how important it is for everyone to be safe walking, biking or rolling.”

The San Luis Obispo Police Department offered safety tips for students who walk, bike, or roll to school, which include planning their route on roads with sidewalks or paths away from traffic, using cross walks, always looking both ways before crossing the street, and always wearing a helmet while riding, among others.

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

