San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award

Central Coast Medical Association

TEMPLETON, Calif. - Dr. Mareeni Stanislaus, an OBGYN at the Twin Cities Community hospital, was selected to receive the Central Coast Medical Association’s Physician of the Year award. 

Dr. Stanislaus is among the first female OB-GYNs to serve California’s Central Coast, where she has worked and resided since 1996, according to the association.

The Central Coast Medical Association said she prides her care on providing a holistic approach to women’s health and making sure women know they will be heard and respected.

The award will be presented at an event at the Madonna Inn on Friday.

