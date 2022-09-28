Cal Poly receives millions to fund regenerative medicine program

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly announced Wednesday that it received a $2.89 million grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) to fund an undergraduate program focused on regenerative medicine.

Regenerative medicine seeks to develop any sort of medical treatment — drugs, engineered stem cells and devices — to help people regenerate parts of their bodies.

The initiative is part of CIRM’s statewide COMPASS program, known for Creating Opportunities through Mentorship and Partnership Across Stem Cell Science.

Cal Poly’s COMPASS team said it will implement a two-year undergraduate training program to prepare a diverse group of students for a career in regenerative medicine.

The team said it plans to recruit high school and community college students, in order to “guide the growth of a diverse regenerative medicine workforce that represents California and benefits the world,” said Kristen Cardinal, a biomedical engineering professor at Cal Poly.

The $2.89 million grant will be awarded to Cal Poly over the next five years.