Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
New
Published 10:04 am

Work on new underground storm drain system in Arroyo Grande set to begin October

The City of Arroyo Grande

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – The Oak Park Drainage Repairs construction project, a four-month installation of a new underground storm drain pipe system, in Arroyo Grande is set to begin October.

The project is intended to eliminate flooding in the El Camino Real area by providing a permanent pathway for storm water runoff.

Arroyo Grande city officials warn of sporadic lane closures throughout the Oak Park Boulevard and El Camino Real areas, but don't foresee any complete roadway closures to traffic.

Work begins October 2022 and is set to be complete by January 2023. Construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The city apologizes for any inconveniences this project may cause.

Anyone with question or concerns can contact the Public Works Department at 805-473-5460.

General questions about the project can be answered by Jill McPeek, Capital Improvement Project Manager, at 805-473-5444 or jmcpeek@arroyogrande.org

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
arroyo grande
construction
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Drew Ascione

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content