Work on new underground storm drain system in Arroyo Grande set to begin October

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – The Oak Park Drainage Repairs construction project, a four-month installation of a new underground storm drain pipe system, in Arroyo Grande is set to begin October.

The project is intended to eliminate flooding in the El Camino Real area by providing a permanent pathway for storm water runoff.

Arroyo Grande city officials warn of sporadic lane closures throughout the Oak Park Boulevard and El Camino Real areas, but don't foresee any complete roadway closures to traffic.

Work begins October 2022 and is set to be complete by January 2023. Construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The city apologizes for any inconveniences this project may cause.

Anyone with question or concerns can contact the Public Works Department at 805-473-5460.

General questions about the project can be answered by Jill McPeek, Capital Improvement Project Manager, at 805-473-5444 or jmcpeek@arroyogrande.org