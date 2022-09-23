Three people arrested at BevMo on Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo Thursday night

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Three people were arrested by San Luis Obispo Police at a BevMo parking lot following initial calls of a robbery in progress at Los Osos Valley Road and Froom Ranch Road Thursday night.

The two men and one woman were arrested on three different charges after the 58-year-old man in the group stole hundreds of dollars in tequila from the BevMo and attempted to flee in a Cadillac.

Responding SLOPD officers located the car where they found the driver of the car, a female passenger, and the man with the stolen tequila bottles on hand.

The 43-year-old male driver was discovered to be a known gang member with a loaded 9mm handgun and concealed methamphetamine on his person. Police arrested the man on three different counts of possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession with the intent to sell, and a felon in possession of a firearm.

While the 47-year-old female passenger was also arrested for possession of illicit drugs.

The 58-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting.

All are residents of Santa Maria, according to SLO Police.