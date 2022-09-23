Three people arrested at BevMo on Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo Thursday night

Skip to Content
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Three people were arrested by San Luis Obispo Police at a BevMo parking lot following initial calls of a robbery in progress at Los Osos Valley Road and Froom Ranch Road Thursday night.

The two men and one woman were arrested on three different charges after the 58-year-old man in the group stole hundreds of dollars in tequila from the BevMo and attempted to flee in a Cadillac.

Responding SLOPD officers located the car where they found the driver of the car, a female passenger, and the man with the stolen tequila bottles on hand.

The 43-year-old male driver was discovered to be a known gang member with a loaded 9mm handgun and concealed methamphetamine on his person. Police arrested the man on three different counts of possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession with the intent to sell, and a felon in possession of a firearm.

While the 47-year-old female passenger was also arrested for possession of illicit drugs.

The 58-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting.

All are residents of Santa Maria, according to SLO Police.

