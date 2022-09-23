Atascadero announces interim police chief

ATASCADERO, Calif. – The city of Atascadero announced a new interim police chief on Friday.

Retired Police Chief Jerel Haley will be returning to the department to serve as the interim chief while the city searches for someone else to fill the vacancy.

“We are delighted to have Chief Haley return to Atascadero and fill in as the interim chief of police as he knows our community and our entire team here at the city,” said City Manager Rachelle Rickard. “It will give us time to recruit the right person and his willingness to assist us speaks to the incredible leader he has been for our police department.”

Haley was first appointed as chief of the Atascadero Police Department in October 2011 and served as chief through his retirement in October 2020. He increased community engagement, built relationships, and enhanced partnerships between the department and the community during his tenure with the department.

Haley served a total of 29 years in law enforcement.

“We at the city are very blessed to have Chief Haley come out of retirement to give us his time, professionalism, and ongoing leadership,” said Mayor Heather Moreno. “It truly speaks to who he is and his ongoing commitment and dedication to our community!”

Haley is expected to begin serving as interim chief in early October.