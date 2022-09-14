Arroyo Grande resident transported to hospital after residential fire Wednesday morning

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – An Arroyo Grande resident was transported to a local hospital after a fire broke out at an apartment building on Wednesday morning, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority.

The fire broke out just before 7:40 a.m. at an apartment building on the 450 block of South Elm Street in Arroyo Grande, according to emergency response logs.

Arriving units found that a manager and residents had used fire extinguishers and a fire hose to knock down the fire, the fire authority said.

One resident was transported to the Arroyo Grande Hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.