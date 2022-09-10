New Buckley Road extension opens reducing traffic to right turns only at Vachell Road and South Higuera in SLO

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– The new Buckley Road extension to South Higuera Street opened to public access this Saturday providing an alternative route to the Vachell Road/South Higuera intersection.

The extension aims to mitigate the frequent heavy traffic and reduce collision hazards in the Vachell Road/South Higuera intersection by limiting traffic to right-turn in and right-turns out only.

City officials say traffic flow for Vachell Lane will be right-turns in and right-turns out only at South Higuera Street.

Close to the Avila Ranch housing development the extension arrives as construction of the 720 single family homes and apartments occupy the area north of Buckley Road.

For more information about the new Buckley Road extension, please email traffic@slocity.org.