San Luis Obispo Police to host its first gun buyback event

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police is set to host its first gun buyback event, Groceries for Guns, on Oct. 1 in an attempt to incentivize residents to create a safer community by reducing the number of firearms in the community.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City Corporation Yard parking lot, located at 25 Prado Road, on Oct. 1.

Residents will receive gift cards to local grocery stores for each gun they turn in, with a three gift card maximum per person. People will receive a $200 gift card for assault rifles, a $100 gift card for handguns, rifles, and shotguns, and a $50 gift card for any non-operational guns.

No identification is required, and there will be no questions asked, according to the police department.

The department will only accept guns, both operational and non-operational, but it will not accept ammunition.

The guns must be secured in truck or cargo space before arrival at the Corporation Yard, and participants must stay in their vehicles unless otherwise instructed by police personnel.

