Paso Robles to offer Community Emergency Response Training to community

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The North San Luis Obispo County Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) program is offering basic training classes to residents to help them be better prepared for when disaster strikes.

"In the event of a major wildfire, earthquake, or widespread flooding, emergency resources would immediately respond, but it is likely that they could be overwhelmed by the number of calls," Paso Robles city officials said.

"If your home was threatened, or a family member injured, it might be hours before help could arrive. Would you know what to do?"

The CERT: Basic Training Class teaches basic disaster response skills to safely help yourself and those around you. Participants will learn how to prepare for disasters, basic first aid, terrorism, and disaster psychology, among other skills such as how to extinguish a small fire and participate in a structured search and rescue.

The 20-hour class will be held on Sept. 27, Sept. 29, Oct. 4, and Oct. 6 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

On Oct. 8, students will participate in a review and disaster scenario from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Completion of all of the training sessions is required to obtain a certificate.

A $40 donation to cover the cost of instructional materials is requested. For more information, click here.

To register for the class, send an email to northslocountycert@gmail.com or call 805-588-2172.