New COVID-19 ‘Omicron boosters’ soon available in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The new COVID-19 booster shots that are designed specifically to protect against the current virus variants will soon be available to San Luis Obispo County residents, the San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Health announced on Tuesday.

The new boosters will replace the current shots for people over the age of 12 and protect against the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 strain of COVID-19.

“Like the flu shot, this booster dose is updated to protect against the strains circulating right now,” said San Luis Obispo County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.

“Staying up-to-date on your COVID-19 vaccine protection, along with getting your flu shot, is the best way to protect yourself this winter, protect your family as we look ahead to the holiday season, and do your part to help protect our community’s hospital capacity ahead of a possible winter surge.”

There will be two updated boosters available: a Moderna booster for people 18 years old and older and a Pfizer booster for people ages 12 and older. Residents can get the updated booster two months after completing the primary series or two months after receiving a previous booster dose.

The current booster vaccines will remain available for children aged five through 11 years old.

“We all want to enjoy this winter without a terrible surge of COVID-19—nobody wants to get sick, and nobody wants our hospitals to be overwhelmed. Boosters and flu shots are among our most powerful tools to make that a reality,” Borenstein said.

The updated vaccines will be available from pharmacies, doctor's offices, and mobile clinics in the coming weeks as shipments of the vaccines arrive locally.

To schedule an appointment for a vaccine booster, contact your local pharmacy or health care provider, or visit VaccineFinder.org or MyTurn.ca.gov.