Fire crews respond to 10-acre grass fire in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews were responding to a 10-acre vegetation fire that broke out near Cambria on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Santa Rosa Creek Road and Cinnabar Rock Trail, according to Cal Fire.

It had burned 10 acres as of 3:30 p.m., but Cal Fire crews said that it has potential for 100 acres as it continued to burn uphill at a moderate rate of spread.

Immediate threats to nearby homes were mitigated, according to Cal Fire.