Cambria man arrested for attempted sexual assault, burglary

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A Cambria man was arrested on Sunday after entering the home of a woman victim, attempting to assault her sexually, and stealing her car, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Wilcombe Road in Cambria on Sunday afternoon once the woman victim reported that she found an unknown male, later identified as the 29-year-old suspect from Cambria, standing in her living room, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Grace Norris.

The man approached the victim, grabbed her, and made a "sexually explicit" statement, Norris said, adding that the victim was able to run out of the house to a neighbor's.

The man appeared to follow the woman but then continued walking away. Investigation found that the suspect had entered the victim's house earlier that day, stolen her credit card, and taken her vehicle, Norris said.

The suspect returned the car ad the credit card when he encountered the woman in her home and attempted to sexually assault her. Further investigation revealed that the man had entered a different home on the 2400 block of Branbury Road the day before, on Saturday.

The home was empty when he entered, but the residents returned home and confronted the suspect.

The residents didn't think the suspect was a threat and didn't report the incident to the Sheriff's Office, Norris said.

However, the suspect then returned to the same address on Sunday at around 11:30 a.m. The residents were home at the time and told the suspect he needed to leave.

He was arrested and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying any additional unreported incidents with the suspect, as well as any surveillance footage from Saturday or Sunday. Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff's Detective Division by calling 805-7814500.