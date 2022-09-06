Avila Beach gets an economic boost this Labor Day weekend from hundreds of visitors

AVILA BEACH, Calif. -- Avila Beach saw hundreds of visitors this Labor Day weekend -- business owners said they were happy to have an economic boost.

Locals said they have never seen Avila Beach as busy as they did this past weekend or even in the last decade of living on the beach strip.

Tourists traveled from across California to escape the heatwave at Avila Beach and businesses thrived.

Restaurants and bars were filled with people this weekend.

Some beach-goers said it took them up to an hour to find parking.

Other locals said Avila has always been a hidden gym a couple of miles away from Pismo Beach.

This Labor Day weekend people filled the beach and streets at Avila.