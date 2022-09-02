Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Walking group for all abilities starting in San Luis Obispo

City of San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A new walking group for seniors of all levels and abilities will start on Tuesday, Sept. 6 in San Luis Obispo.

The SLO Walkers: Intro Walking group will meet every Tuesday in September starting on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. and walk around different parts of the downtown neighborhoods.

The group will discuss historical elements and spend time with local community members. The walk finishes around 10 a.m.

The city started Walkers to provide people over the age of 55 a mild fitness activity, according to city officials.

For more information, click here.

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

