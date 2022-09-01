Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant operations extended through 2030 by California Lawmakers

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - California lawmakers agreed to extend the operations at Diablo Canyon Power Plant in San Luis Obispo County.

The power plant is one of the state's largest single source of electricity it produces between six to nine percent of the state's energy.

But not everyone from the community is happy with the decision. Mothers For Peace said the decision is not a good thing for the environment. Critics also remain concerned an earthquake could lead to radiation exposure from the power plant.

Some locals say keeping the power plant open is a safety hazard.

“Unless we figure out a way to hold them to their word about a license for five years, the people of San Luis Obispo County are going to be stuck with a radioactive waste dump for at least another 22 years," said Linda Seeley with San Luis Obispo Mothers For Peace.

Others say the power plant is a safe option to support energy demands.

“Nuclear power is far safer than even solar power. Do we run this clean power source for its design lifetime of a century? Or do we go back to business as usual and burn lots of natural gas? Or more significantly for Diablo Canyon, coal," said Gene Nelson, California For Green Nuclear Power.