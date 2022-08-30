San Luis Obispo County Public Health hosts free COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic in Nipomo

NIPOMO, Calif. – A free COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic in Nipomo is one of many being hosted by San Luis Obispo County Public Health during the back-to-school season.

This is the first time the vaccine is being offered to everyone in the family. Children six months old and above can now get the shot.

Local parents that have been wanting to get their child vaccinated say this clinic is very helpful because they haven’t had any luck finding a place to get their kid vaccinated.

Tuesday's clinic is being held at the Nipomo Library and it ran until 7:30.

For more vaccine clinic's in San Luis Obispo County, click here.