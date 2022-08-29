San Luis Obispo man killed in motorcycle accident in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. – A 58-year-old San Luis Obispo man was killed in a motorcycle accident along Highway 41 in Fresno on Friday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers and emergency medical personnel responded to southbound Highway 41 south of Harlan Avenue in Fresno County for reports of an injury collision around 2 p.m. on Friday, according to the CHP.

Preliminary investigation found that the San Luis Obispo man was driving southbound on Highway 41 when he entered the northbound lane, which turns into double yellow lines.

The man continued to pass traffic to the left of the double yellow lines at a high rate of speed, and because of his speed, he failed to see the start of the center median concrete wall that separates the north and southbound lanes, according to the CHP.

The motorcyclist struck the median wall and was ejected from his bike onto the roadway. He sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time of the crash, the CHP said.

Alcohol did not appear to be a suspected factor in the crash, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the victim was not yet released.