Paso Robles City Council fills vacant seat

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The Paso Robles City Council on Wednesday unanimously appointed Chris Bausch to fill the second district council seat left vacant by Maria Garcia.

Four community members applied for the seat and were interviewed in an open session on Wednesday night. They were asked questions about the city's adopted goals related to economic development, public safety, and infrastructure.

The current council members also asked the candidates for their positions on housing, cannabis, homelessness, and other matters of interest to city residents.

The council unanimously selected Bausch to fill the vacant seat at the end of the interview process. Bausch took the oath of office and immediately joined the council to assume his new duties.

Bausch is running unopposed for a four-year term representing the second district.

Bausch has served as a member of the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees.