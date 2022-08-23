Car accident in San Luis Obispo early Tuesday morning causes vehicle to go up in flames

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A car was completely engulfed in flames after getting into a car accident in San Luis Obispo early Tuesday morning, according to the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.

Crews responded to Mission Plaza along Chorro Street just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of a car accident. Arriving crews reported that the single occupant was out of the car, which was already completely engulfed in flames, according to the fire department.

(1/2) Early this morning crews responded to a single vehicle traffic collision at Mission Plaza along Chorro St. Upon arrival the single occupant was out of the vehicle which was engulfed in flames. Crews quickly worked to extinguish the fire and provide aid to the driver. pic.twitter.com/xSI35JL2NO — San Luis Obispo City Fire Department (@SLOCityFire) August 23, 2022

crews quickly extinguished the fire and provided aid to the driver, who suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The crash damaged a Bullard and landscaping wall, according to the fire department.